Handcuffed woman shoots Florida deputy in patrol car A dramatic video released by authorities shows the moment a 22-year-old woman, arrested on drug charges, managed to shoot a Marion County deputy while in handcuffs. The incident occurred near Gainesville, Florida. According to officials, the suspect slipped one hand out of her cuffs, retrieved a concealed gun, and opened fire after a tense exchange in the patrol car. The confrontation led to a shootout and a car crash. Both the deputy and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.