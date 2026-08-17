Hallandale Beach protest erupts after ICE arrest sparks outrage A controversial ICE arrest in Hallandale Beach—where witnesses say a man was pinned against a fence by a federal vehicle—has ignited protests and calls for reform. Activists are rallying outside City Hall, urging officials to declare ICE-free zones, provide legal support to immigrants, document federal misconduct, and keep local police from cooperating with ICE. CBS News Miami's Abby Dodge has the latest on the investigation as the community demands accountability and safer policies.