GOP Debate Post Analysis: DeSantis Faces Off With Candidates As Trump Holds Own Hialeah Rally The third republican debate has come to an end in Miami and it was at times-- a contentious night. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced off with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott, all while Former President Donald Trump held a rally of his own in Hialeah who notably skipped the debate. The five candidates spoke on the Israel-Hamas war, the war in Ukraine, abortion rights, TikTok, and even drug overdoses across the United States; each with big moments of their own.