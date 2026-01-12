Florida’s legislative session begins: What residents want ahead of Governor DeSantis’ final Stat The new Florida legislative session is officially underway, with Governor Ron DeSantis preparing to deliver his final State of the State address. As lawmakers prepare to tackle issues from property taxes to artificial intelligence protections, CBS News Miami’s Morgan Rynor hits the streets of Coconut Grove to hear directly from Floridians about what matters most. Housing costs and property taxes dominate the conversation, while political experts weigh in on legislative challenges, redistricting debates, and the changing dynamics as DeSantis faces increased resistance in the Capitol.