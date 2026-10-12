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Florida's 24th congressional district race sees GOP Te Brown facing Democrat Oliver Gilbert

Affordability, housing, health care, and immigration are among the key issues in Florida’s 24th Congressional District race, where Democrat Oliver Gilbert and Republican Te Brown are competing for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. CBS News Miami’s Chelsea Jones spoke with both candidates about their positions on issues affecting the district and heard from voters about who they plan to support in November.
1h ago (02:20)
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Man caught on camera stealing over $100 worth of Pokemon cards from Sweetwater shop

Man caught on camera stealing over $100 worth of Pokemon cards from Sweetwater shop

Florida's 24th congressional district race sees GOP Te Brown facing Democrat Oliver Gilbert

Florida's 24th congressional district race sees GOP Te Brown facing Democrat Oliver Gilbert

Even though the rainy season is coming to an end, the South Florida forecast sees a return of storms

Even though the rainy season is coming to an end, the South Florida forecast sees a return of storms

South Florida first responders back home after helping those impacted by Hurricane Isaias

South Florida first responders back home after helping those impacted by Hurricane Isaias

Broward County leaders barred from entering BSO headquarters as budget showdown intensifies

Broward County leaders barred from entering BSO headquarters as budget showdown intensifies

Pembroke Park mayor on trial for debate on if he lives in the town or not

Pembroke Park mayor on trial for debate on if he lives in the town or not

More South Florida tattoo clients are paying to get them removed

More South Florida tattoo clients are paying to get them removed

Broward man accused of killing mother suffers from schizophrenia, family members say

Broward man accused of killing mother suffers from schizophrenia, family members say

New body cam video shows the moments honored Homestead officer saves 12-year-old boy with autism

New body cam video shows the moments honored Homestead officer saves 12-year-old boy with autism

Dry conditions moving into South Florida before rain chances return midweek

Dry conditions moving into South Florida before rain chances return midweek

Small plane lands in field near Miami Executive Airport, officials say

Small plane lands in field near Miami Executive Airport, officials say

Cleanup continues across Southeast, including Florida, days after deadly Hurricane Isaias

Cleanup continues across Southeast, including Florida, days after deadly Hurricane Isaias

BMW crashes during pursuit on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes, FHP says

BMW crashes during pursuit on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes, FHP says

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home raided by ICE agents, sources say

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home raided by ICE agents, sources say

Showdown between Broward County mayor, sheriff over "wasteful spending" intensifies

Showdown between Broward County mayor, sheriff over "wasteful spending" intensifies

GTA VI makes appearance at Hard Rock Stadium

GTA VI makes appearance at Hard Rock Stadium

BMW crashes after pursuit involving FHP in Miami Lakes, officials say

BMW crashes after pursuit involving FHP in Miami Lakes, officials say

Cuban citizens obtaining much-needed medication through free community pharmacies

Cuban citizens obtaining much-needed medication through free community pharmacies

Venezuelan government bribery suspect to appear in Miami federal courtroom Tuesday

Venezuelan government bribery suspect to appear in Miami federal courtroom Tuesday

Broward mayor pushing to inspect Broward Sheriff’s Office training center

Broward mayor pushing to inspect Broward Sheriff’s Office training center

Miami Fire Rescue’s Task Force Two returning to South Florida after Hurricane Isaias

Miami Fire Rescue’s Task Force Two returning to South Florida after Hurricane Isaias

Cleanup continues after deadly Hurricane Isaias

Cleanup continues after deadly Hurricane Isaias

South Florida faces another hot, humid day, but storm chances remain lower

South Florida faces another hot, humid day, but storm chances remain lower

Crash on I-95 in Broward creating traffic nightmare for Monday morning commute

Crash on I-95 in Broward creating traffic nightmare for Monday morning commute

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