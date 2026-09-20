Florida congressional candidate says AI needs regulation Congressional candidate Nicole Locklin, who is running against Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, called for greater government regulation of artificial intelligence, arguing the technology represents a threat to the planet and everyone on it. "My biggest fear is that we are at a point right now where the tech is surpassing our ability to understand it," Locklin told CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede during an appearance on Facing South Florida. "And that is why we need to slow it down. Not that it's a bad technology inherently, but we cannot let it run wild because the sci-fi, worst-case scenario, is actually a possibility."