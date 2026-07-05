Florida AG Uthmeier seems to be distancing himself from Alligator Alcatraz When President Donald Trump endorsed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, the President cited the AG's idea of creating a detention center in the middle of the Everglades. "He is THE MAN behind ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ," the President wrote in a social media post on October 8, 2025. But as Alligator Alcatraz is now being closed, and the true cost of it is coming into focus, Uthmeier appears to be trying to distance himself from his creation. When DeSantis made the announcement that he was closing the center, Uthmeier was nowhere to be found.