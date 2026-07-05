Florida AG Uthmeier faces new attacks about Hope Florida There is another topic that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has avoided talking about: his role in the scandal surrounding Hope Florida. In a scathing editorial entitled "James Uthmeier's dark cloud of unreliability," the Sun-Sentinel referred to Hope Florida as "the most serious cloud hovering over" him. Back in 2024, the DeSantis Administration secretly diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation. That was taxpayer money that eventually ended up in a political action committee controlled by Uthmeier and used as part of the governor's campaign against the marijuana amendment. At the time that this money was diverted, Uthmeier was DeSantis's chief of staff.