FIFA Frenzy: Madrid celebrates Spain’s World Cup champs, South Florida hotels left wanting As Madrid erupts in celebration for Spain’s 2026 World Cup winners, South Florida businesses reflect on a mixed financial impact from the global soccer frenzy. Despite thousands of fans and packed events, some hotels say they didn’t see the expected boom, with only a few sellouts and fluctuating rates. CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten reports from Fort Lauderdale on the surprises, silver linings, and what local businesses learned from the World Cup wave.