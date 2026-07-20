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FIFA Frenzy: Madrid celebrates Spain’s World Cup champs, South Florida hotels left wanting

As Madrid erupts in celebration for Spain’s 2026 World Cup winners, South Florida businesses reflect on a mixed financial impact from the global soccer frenzy. Despite thousands of fans and packed events, some hotels say they didn’t see the expected boom, with only a few sellouts and fluctuating rates. CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten reports from Fort Lauderdale on the surprises, silver linings, and what local businesses learned from the World Cup wave.
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