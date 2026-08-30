Fallout still hits in wake of Hope Florida grand jury report The fallout from the grand jury report into the Hope Florida scandal continues to grow. The grand jury found the DeSantis Administration "misappropriated" $10 million of taxpayer money as part of a "sophisticated scheme to fund political activities." The $10 million was first sent to the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit established to support First Lady Casey DeSantis' Hope Florida initiative. But the money was quickly routed through two different nonprofits before making its way into a dark-money political action committee controlled by James Uthmeier. From there, most of it was rerouted to the Republican Party of Florida's bank account.