Fabian Basabe found liable by jury of sexual harassment, defamation, battery Last week, a jury in Tallahassee found that Republican State Representative Fabian Basabe sexually harassed two of his male staffers and committed battery against both. The jury also found Basabe defamed one of those staffers as well as that young man's mother on social media. Basabe, who represents a district that stretches from Miami Beach to Aventura, was ordered by the jury to pay the young men $450,000 for their pain and suffering.