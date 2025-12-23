Escaped Georgia inmates captured in South Florida after Lyft ride Three dangerous inmates who escaped a Georgia jail have been captured in South Florida and are now being held in Broward County. U.S. Marshals say tech tips — and a Lyft driver who unknowingly transported the men from Georgia to Florida — helped lead to their arrest. That driver is now speaking with FBI agents, and investigators say the trio could face kidnapping charges. Authorities believe the men broke out of the DeKalb County jail with outside help, using an inmate phone line late Monday night to coordinate their escape.