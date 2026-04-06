DeSantis signs law targeting domestic terror groups and banning "Sharia Law" in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs House Bill 1471, empowering Florida to identify and crack down on domestic terrorist organizations and prohibiting the use of legal frameworks like Sharia law in state courts. The law follows recent controversy over his executive order naming CAIR Florida and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations, which was blocked by a federal judge. Find out what this means for Florida residents and the ongoing debate.