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DeSantis’ proposed map cuts Democratic districts, sparks controversy

Governor DeSantis has unveiled a new congressional map for Florida that would eliminate four Democratic-leaning districts, drawing fierce opposition from lawmakers and voters. As a special legislative session begins in Tallahassee, critics call the proposal partisan gerrymandering, while supporters say it ensures fairer representation after a population surge. Find out what the changes could mean for South Florida and the upcoming elections.
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