Cuban activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara arrives in Miami after prison release A prominent Cuban artist and political prisoner arrived in Miami, on Saturday after being released from a five-year prison sentence on the condition that he leave his country. Video posted to Facebook captured the moment Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara walked out of the international arrivals doors at Miami International Airport. They draped him in a Cuban flag, printed with the words "Patria y Vida" — "Homeland and Life" — the title of a song he shared a Grammy for that became an anthem for Cuba's political opposition against repression.