Community mourns college football player Nolan Wells after tragic Gulf Coast boat trip Friends and family members of Nolan Wells gathered in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to celebrate and honor the life of the 18-year-old college football player. Wells took a boat trip with friends to a beach island off the Gulf Coast and did not return with the group. His body was found two days later. Investigators say a state autopsy is underway, and the family and their legal team have announced that their own autopsy is being conducted. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward, as no criminal charges have been announced.