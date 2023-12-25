Watch CBS News

Christmas Day forecast for Miami 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says we'll be mainly dry in the morning with showers around in the afternoon. More: https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/gray-and-gloomy-christmas-across-south-florida/
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.