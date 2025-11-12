Chaplain urges hope and support after two fallen South Florida officers in two weeks At a memorial service, a police chaplain urged hope and resilience for officers coping with tragedy after two South Florida officers died within two weeks. Sgt. David Cajuso of Miami Beach Police was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 28, and another officer’s death shortly before compounded the grief. The chaplain reminded the community that “the light shines brightest in the darkness,” encouraging officers and families to lean on support and resources during this painful time.