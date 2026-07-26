Ashley Moody faces renewed scrutiny in Hope Florida scandal Ashley Moody has been in the United States Senate for 18 months, yet she remains a bit of an enigma. She doesn't do many interviews outside of the safe confines of conservative media, like Fox News. She keeps a low profile on most issues, and even during her years as Florida's Attorney General, she seemed most comfortable standing in the background at press conferences, letting others do the talking. That strategy has been successful. She won two statewide elections in 2018 and 2022, and it was her quiet fealty to Ron DeSantis that led to his decision in January 2025 to appoint her to the Senate to replace Marco Rubio. But now, that takes us back to the Hope Florida scandal.