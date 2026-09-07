Amazon cargo plane crash to be "heavily investigated" and process will take time, professor says Five people were killed and five others were injured when an Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday, and now investigators will try to determine what led up to the incident. Aviation professor at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Kristy Kiernan joined CBS News Miami on Monday to weigh-in on what the investigation may look like and how uncommon a situation like what took place is.