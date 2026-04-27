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AI-powered smart glasses offer independence for the visually impaired

A new pair of AI-powered smart glasses is helping blind and partially sighted people navigate the world. Equipped with cameras, distance sensors, microphones, and speakers, the glasses use artificial intelligence to detect obstacles and provide spoken directions. Created by an inventor with firsthand experience of visual impairment, this breakthrough technology aims to foster greater independence, even as reliability continues to improve.
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