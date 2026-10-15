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Advances in breast cancer and reconstruction surgeries giving woman more options

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one of the fears that many women have after being diagnosed is having surgery. Dr. Cassan Blake, Breast Surgical Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital joined CBS News Miami on Thursday morning to discuss how breast cancer surgery has changed in recent years, as well as what she wants women to know when it comes to the surgeries and reconstruction surgery options that are available.
1h ago (03:51)
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Advances in breast cancer and reconstruction surgeries giving woman more options

Advances in breast cancer and reconstruction surgeries giving woman more options

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