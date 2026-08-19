4 South Floridians killed in Kenya helicopter crash during safari A tragic helicopter crash during a safari in Kenya has claimed the lives of four South Floridians, including a TV news executive, a local restaurant founder, and a Coral Gables couple. All seven people aboard perished. CBS News Miami’s Chelsea Jones reports live from Coral Gables, sharing heartfelt reactions from loved ones and friends as the community mourns this unimaginable loss. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.