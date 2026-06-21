1-on-1 with Shevrin Jones With the retirement of Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, the race for Congressional District 24 is certainly one that will garner a lot of attention. There are seven Democrats in the race, and whoever wins the primary in August will almost certainly be elected to Congress, since this is the most Democratic district in the state. The candidates who have qualified are: Shevrin Jones, Rudy Moise, Oliver Gilbert, Kendrick Meek, Jr., Jean Monestine, Roderick Vareen, and Marshall Davis. Jones, a Democratic state senator who has represented the Miami Gardens area in Tallahassee, said he believes he has shown an ability to get things done.