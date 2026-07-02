World Cup-inspired art exhibit transforms Miami's Wynwood with interactive soccer experience

The world's most popular sport is making its mark in Miami this summer — and not just inside the stadium.

As international soccer fans flock to South Florida for the FIFA Club World Cup, the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood has unveiled "The Art of Futbol," an interactive exhibition celebrating the connection between street art and the world's game.

For years, Wynwood's colorful murals have made the neighborhood one of Miami's most recognizable cultural destinations. This summer, those artistic roots are being paired with soccer through an exhibit that invites visitors to do more than simply admire the artwork.

"You may not realize it at first, but graffiti and fútbol have a lot in common," said David Harrah, an art consultant for the Museum of Graffiti. "Football is the sport of the world. It's played all over the world and on the streets, really. Graffiti has that in its DNA as well. To have those two combined and elevate both makes a lot of sense."

Harrah said the exhibition was designed to showcase the intersection of art, fashion and sports while creating a welcoming community space for visitors.

Guests can paint on an interactive mirrored wall, play custom foosball tables created by local Miami artists and even kick a soccer ball toward an interactive mural by local artist Tragic.

The exhibit has already attracted visitors from around the globe.

William Chavez, who traveled from Honduras for an Argentina match, said the museum became an unexpected highlight of his trip.

"We came from Honduras only visiting for the World Cup," Chavez said. "I like the part where you kick the ball. Everything looks very good here. I like the place a lot, and the people are very friendly too."

The Art of Futbol exhibit will remain on display through July 18, giving soccer fans and art lovers alike another way to experience the excitement surrounding the tournament in Miami.