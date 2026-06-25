Security is at an all-time high at the World Cup. Here's an inside look at how FBI Miami agents keep streets safe.

The biggest score of the World Cup competition may be happening off the pitch. In all 11 host cities, federal agents are leading operations to keep drones away from match-day crowds.

Inside FBI Miami's unclassified emergency operations center, agents monitor giant screens. One feed shows real-time footage of the FIFA Fan Fest at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, while another displays a map of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where World Cup matches are being held.

Staff in the room vet leads and monitor online posts, with a primary focus on enforcing the agency's "no-drone zones." Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions prohibit drones within three miles of Hard Rock Stadium and within one mile of the FIFA Fan Fest.

"It's a national security issue," said Brett Skiles, the FBI Miami special agent in charge. "We can't take any chances when it comes to counter-drones in a public space like that and a large venue like that with large crowds."

CBS News Miami spoke with Skiles one day after the first World Cup match in South Florida. At that time, the agency had seized 22 unauthorized drones. As of Tuesday, the FBI Miami counter-unmanned aircraft systems mission had seized 57 unauthorized drones.

"If you look at the capability of drones now, there are drones that can carry an explosive payload," Skiles said. "There are drones that can carry a liquid payload with a sprayer and spray it over a crowd. So, those things are emerging."

Shortly after Skiles spoke to CBS News Miami, the FBI reported that federal authorities in Washington, D.C., had disrupted a planned drone attack on a UFC event at the White House. The suspects arrested allegedly planned to target senior government officials with small, armed drones; no devices were launched.

While the Department of Homeland Security utilizes "drone catchers" capable of using nets to remove unauthorized aircraft, FBI Miami employs classified technology to address incursions.

Federal grants funded training for state and local officers at the FBI's Kinetic Cyber Range in Alabama, where they learned to operate advanced software. These local and state authorities now work alongside FBI agents during counter-UAS missions for the World Cup.

"We have equipment that, as soon as that drone takes off, we can see it and we can track it," Skiles said. "I won't go into details on how we do that, but we do track."

Individuals caught launching drones in no-fly zones face fines of up to $100,000 or one year in prison. During the first weekend of the FBI Miami counter-UAS mission, authorities issued 12 citations. As of Tuesday, that number had risen to 52 citations in South Florida.

Skiles said South Florida is seeing a higher frequency of drone encounters, seizures, and citations compared to other regions. So far, none have interfered with fans.

With two weeks of matches remaining in South Florida, agents and officers will continue strict enforcement of the no-drone zones.

"You will be caught," Skiles said. "We are serious about it. There is no grace period."