Woman struck, killed by dump truck on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating a tragic accident on Biscayne Boulevard.

A woman crossing the road was struck by a dump truck in the 2200 block. Miami police Officer Mike Vega said her body was pinned under the truck and she died.

At the time of the accident, she was pushing a child in a stroller. The baby, alert and crying, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.