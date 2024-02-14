Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed by dump truck on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating a tragic accident on Biscayne Boulevard.

A woman crossing the road was struck by a dump truck in the 2200 block. Miami police Officer Mike Vega said her body was pinned under the truck and she died.

At the time of the accident, she was pushing a child in a stroller. The baby, alert and crying, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.


This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 1:20 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.