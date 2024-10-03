Woman stabs man in self-defense after alleged robbery in Lauderhill, police say

Woman stabbed man who she claims was trying to rob her, Lauderhill police say

Woman stabbed man who she claims was trying to rob her, Lauderhill police say

Woman stabbed man who she claims was trying to rob her, Lauderhill police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A woman stabbed a man in self-defense after he allegedly tried to rob her in Lauderhill on Thursday morning, police said.

A stunning scene caught on cellphone video showed Robinette Varnedoe with a knife. She told CBS News Miami she warded off the man near 4400 NW 21st around 7:30 a.m.

"He followed me from the store, he tried to rob me," she said. "I didn't know at first. He was trying to say I took some things that I didn't take — I purchased some items from him."

Varnedoe told CBS News Miami that she had just withdrawn money from an ATM and he tried to follow her home and enter her apartment.

"He grabbed my purse [and] we was tasseling," Varnedoe said.

Moments later, Varnedoe said she grabbed a knife, and she stabbed him. After the man was cut, he ran away.

About an hour after the fight, the man allegedly made it a few blocks before stopping at someone's front door for help. That person then called 911.

When police arrived, they took the man into custody and brought him to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. No arrests or charges have been made at this time.