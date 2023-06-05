Woman killed by Brightline train in Pompano Beach identified, circumstances surrounding death revealed

POMPANO BEACH -- Officials have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Broward County on Friday, releasing new information surrounding her death.

Broward County Sheriff's Office stated Monday that 29-year-old Dyanna Fernandez was struck by the train possibly due to distracted walking.

According to detectives, the train was traveling southbound on the west track approaching the crossing at Northeast 6th Street in Pompano Beach while Fernandez was walking eastbound along the north side of Northeast 6th Street and approaching the crossing at the same time.

Witnesses told detectives that Fernandez was using her cell phone while walking around the lowered sidewalk safety gate and continuing east across the tracks when the train hit her. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

Traffic on the northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway between Northeast 3rd Street and 6th Street was temporarily shut down on Friday morning as a result. The investigation is still ongoing.