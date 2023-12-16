Woman dead, man injured following apparent drive-by shooting in Dania Beach intersection

DANIA BEACH — Deputies are investigating a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in Broward County on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 12th Avenue and Stirling Road, prompting deputies and BSO Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and transported both of them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the woman was later pronounced dead by medical staff, BSO stated.

Investigators with BSO Crime Scene and Homicide Units are currently investigating the incident. According to detectives, preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were sitting in a vehicle at a red light when another car pulled up and shot at them.

Around the same time in Lauderhill, another double shooting occurred that left one man dead and another woman injured; however, CBS News Miami has not confirmed whether both incidents are related.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact BSO Homicide Det. Kristina Luna at (954) 321-4356 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954)-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) to help with the investigation.