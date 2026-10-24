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Woman arrested after allegedly setting man on fire in Miami-Dade, authorities say

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Tania Francois
Tania Francois
Tania Francois
Tania Francois returned to CBS News Miami in November 2022 as Executive Producer Impacting Communities (EPIC), helping tell stories that reflect South Florida's diverse cultural communities.
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Tania Francois

/ CBS Miami

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A woman has been arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies say she set a man on fire Saturday evening, leaving him hospitalized with severe burns.

Deputies at the scene told CBS News Miami the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the courtyard of the former Annie Coleman housing development near Northwest 63rd Street and 25th Avenue.

Investigators said the man suffered severe burns and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputies said the man's injuries were so severe that he was unable to speak.

An ambulance on the way to the scene of an accident in Sydney on 20 July 2002.
Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

A woman at the scene was taken into custody. Deputies believe she was responsible for setting the man on fire, but investigators are still working to determine the relationship between the two.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man or the woman arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

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