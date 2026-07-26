Wildfire forces highway closure near I-75 in South Florida

A wildfire ignited by lightning has scorched approximately 225 acres along US 27 near I-75, forcing the closure of all lanes, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The blaze, which erupted earlier today, sent thick smoke billowing across the highway and prompted a rapid response from emergency crews.

As of this evening, officials report the fire is 60% contained.

Firefighters and Forest Service personnel remain on the scene monitoring the situation closely, while authorities urge motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

Officials believe the wildfire may burn itself out overnight if current conditions hold.

Live footage shows flames and smoke continuing to rise as containment efforts continue.

Check back for ongoing updates and live coverage of the developing situation.