Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfire forces highway closure near I-75 in South Florida

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Zachary Bynum

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A wildfire ignited by lightning has scorched approximately 225 acres along US 27 near I-75, forcing the closure of all lanes, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The blaze, which erupted earlier today, sent thick smoke billowing across the highway and prompted a rapid response from emergency crews.

As of this evening, officials report the fire is 60% contained.

Firefighters and Forest Service personnel remain on the scene monitoring the situation closely, while authorities urge motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

Officials believe the wildfire may burn itself out overnight if current conditions hold. 

Live footage shows flames and smoke continuing to rise as containment efforts continue. 

Check back for ongoing updates and live coverage of the developing situation. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue