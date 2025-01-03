Man recounts how boyfriend died from apparent stray bullet in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Chris Dillon is heartbroken and still in shock over the sudden death of his boyfriend of two years: 50-year old Angel Nunez.

Detectives are Investigating whether a stray bullet killed Nunez. On Friday, detectives could be seen on a nearby dock, looking for possible evidence and later they had a canine sniffing for clues around nearby homes.

"He was the sweetest man on Earth, always doing things for other people," Dillon said.

On New Year's Eve, Nunez unexpectedly showed up at his home on Northeast 17th Court a couple of minutes before midnight.

"When I head that my heart soared. It was Angel," Dillon said.

Dillon said they went to the patio and there on the Middle River they embraced at midnight.

"He said 'I love you.' I said 'I love you.' .It was just like a spark and he collapsed."

He called 911 but Nunez didn't survive.

"I broke down," he said. "I said it can't be happening."

Nunez has two daughters from a previous relationship. They spent time with Dillon as they prepare to bury their father

His mother has flown in from Puerto Rico

Dillon is trying to come to terms knowing that a careless act New Year's Eve robbed him of happiness.

"Shooting a gun in the air for fun is insanity," he said.