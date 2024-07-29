Widespread thunderstorms across South Florida in the afternoon

MIAMI - After a hot weekend without much thunderstorm activity, we're heading into a much stormier day across South Florida. With a weak front to the north of us, moisture will increase across the area, leading to widespread thunderstorm development by the afternoon.

The Weather Prediction Center has put us under a level one out of four risk for localized flash flooding today, as heavy downpours will remain a concern.

High temperatures will be around average, with temperatures set to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday will bring another round of elevated storm chances before drier conditions return for mid-week. Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and hot, with heat index values that may warrant the return of heat advisories.

A system to watch NEXT Weather

For the weekend, all eyes will be on a tropical disturbance currently located in the central Atlantic with a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. For now, there is a great deal of uncertainty between forecast models on whether it will develop into anything and where it is headed. We will continue to monitor it closely in South Florida, but for now, it's too soon to know if it will bring us any kind of threat. If impacts were to be felt here locally, the timing would be Saturday into Sunday.