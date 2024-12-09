Where's cheapest gas in Florida? Here's how prices compare in state

TALLAHASSEE - After briefly slipping under $3 a gallon last week, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.12 on Monday, up 2 cents from a week earlier.

Average pump prices fell over the first part of last week before an upturn over the weekend, according to figures from the AAA auto club.

Friday's average price of $2.99 per gallon was the lowest daily average price since Jan. 22.

The highest gas prices in the state are in Palm Beach County at $3.27. Broward is at $3.13, and Miami-Dade and Monroe each at $3.16.

The lowest prices are in Florida Panhandle with some under $3, including the cheapest Oklaoosa at $2.73 followed by Bay at $2.76.

"Gas prices typically move lower through the winter months, because of colder weather, lower demand and gasoline supply gains," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "These factors will likely help push gasoline back below $3 a gallon this month."

The national average price Monday was $3.02 a gallon.

Domestic crude oil prices dropped 1% from the week before. Gasoline futures were also down by 4 cents.

The average cost of diesel in the state was $3.49, which is the same as a week ago but 48 cents lower than a year ago.

The highest recorded averages were 4.89 for regular unleaded on June 13, 2022 and $5.73 for diesel on June 14, 2022.