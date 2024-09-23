Florida 2024 general election voter registration deadline quickly approaching
The Florida 2024 general election is quickly approaching.
If you're planning to cast a ballot but have not yet registered to vote, time is running out. The deadline to register for the general election is October 7, 2024.
To register, you must:
- Be a United States citizen (only U.S. citizens have the right to register or vote in Florida.)
- Be a legal resident of Florida
- Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered
- Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote
- Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored
- Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored
You can register online here. If you have already registered, you can check your status here.
In Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, early voting for the general election will be held from October 21 through November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is November 5.
For those who prefer to vote by mail, in Broward you can make your request here, in Miami-Dade you can make your request here and in Monroe you can request a ballot here.
A general election sample ballot for Miami-Dade can be found here.
A general election sample ballot for Broward can be found here.
A general election sample ballot for Monroe can be found here.