Florida 2024 general election voter registration deadline quickly approaching

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

The Florida 2024 general election is quickly approaching.

If you're planning to cast a ballot but have not yet registered to vote, time is running out. The deadline to register for the general election is October 7, 2024.

To register, you must:

  • Be a United States citizen (only U.S. citizens have the right to register or vote in Florida.)
  • Be a legal resident of Florida
  • Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered
  • Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote
  • Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored
  • Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored


You can register online here. If you have already registered, you can check your status here.

In Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, early voting for the general election will be held from October 21 through November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is November 5.

For those who prefer to vote by mail, in Broward you can make your request here, in Miami-Dade you can make your request here and in Monroe you can request a ballot here.   

A general election sample ballot for Miami-Dade can be found here.

A general election sample ballot for Broward can be found here.

A general election sample ballot for Monroe can be found here.

