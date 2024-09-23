Florida 2024 general election voter registration deadline quickly approaching

The Florida 2024 general election is quickly approaching.

If you're planning to cast a ballot but have not yet registered to vote, time is running out. The deadline to register for the general election is October 7, 2024.

To register, you must:

Be a United States citizen (only U.S. citizens have the right to register or vote in Florida.)

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored



You can register online here. If you have already registered, you can check your status here.

In Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, early voting for the general election will be held from October 21 through November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is November 5.

For those who prefer to vote by mail, in Broward you can make your request here, in Miami-Dade you can make your request here and in Monroe you can request a ballot here.

A general election sample ballot for Miami-Dade can be found here.

A general election sample ballot for Broward can be found here.

A general election sample ballot for Monroe can be found here.