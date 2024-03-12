Where do you vote in the 2024 Florida primary? How to find you polling place today

MIAMI - The Florida 2024 presidential primary takes place on Tuesday, March 19 and if you have not already voted by mail, here's how to find your polling location to cast your ballot in person.

This year, only registered Republican voters are eligible to vote in the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Besides former President Donald Trump, there are six other candidates on the ballot, all of whom have already dropped out of the race:

Niky Haley, former UN Ambassador

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor

Chris Christie, former NJ governor

Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor

Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and politician

Ryan L. Binkley, pastor, businessman and politician

There will be no ballot/election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as their preferred candidate.

How to find your voting location

If you are a registered voter in Miami-Dade, the county has set up a page on its website where you can get personalized information, including your polling location.

If you are a registered Democrat, you will get the following message: "Our records indicate you are not eligible to vote in this election due to your current party affiliation."

The website also allows you to see your current voter information, review your current voting district, voter information (address, political party, polling location, etc.). It also allows you to request a mail-in ballot, check the status of your mail ballot, and view your customized sample ballot for the upcoming election.

You can also make changes to your voter information, check your voter activity and more.

If you are a Broward resident, click here to find your polling location.

When do polls open and close?



Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. It is important to know that if you are in line by the time polls close, you will still be able to cast your ballot.

And don't forget to bring one or two forms of valid and current identification that include your signature and photo.

How and where to return a vote-by-mail ballot

A vote-by-mail ballot can be returned by mail or delivered in person. If returned by mail, it can be returned by the US postal service or other carrier, as long as the ballot is received by Election Day.

Only overseas voters and active members of the military have the option to return their ballots by fax.

Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned and deposited into secure drop boxes at Supervisors of Elections' main and branch offices until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Can you cast your vote online in Florida?

In Florida, you can register to vote online, but you can't cast your vote online.

If you are currently not registered to vote, you can do so on Florida's election website﻿

Florida is a closed primary state, which means only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates.