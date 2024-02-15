What should you know about medications prescribed for weight loss?

MIAMI - Sharon Watson struggled with her weight her entire life.

She dieted. She took medications. But, nothing worked... until now: Watson was prescribed Ozempic.

There are similar medications on the market – under the brand names Wegovy and Mounjaro. Initially, these medications were approved by the Food and Drug Administration for adults with type 2 diabetes. But now, versions of them are prescribed for weight loss.

That's why Watson is on the medication. Oprah Winfrey recently revealed she's on them and encouraged people to erase the stigma.

So, we asked Dr. Lara Paraskos, an endocrinologist, about the medications – you may not want to ask yourself.

"They work in the stomach in the intestine, and they delay the emptying of the stomach, which helps you stay for longer it helps you eat less," she said. "It really helps you so that you are not as hungry and don't eat as much. Additionally, which I think is very interesting they are receptors for these medications in the brain the medication will cross into the brain and find those receptors and help reduce cravings and appetite."

Watson says it's changed her life. She lost over 80 pounds in a little over a year.

CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez sat down with Dr. Paraskos and Watson and asked her how she feel looking at herself in the mirror now.

"I feel great I see people all the time and they say wow you look awesome I ran into somebody I haven't seen in a while she was Sharon and wow I can't believe it's you," Watson said. "That's all very exciting."

"I think the other interesting part of these medications is beyond the glucose-lowering and diabetes and be on the weight loss there are showing these medications have cardiovascular protection so even on someone that does not have diabetes there is data other studies that show this medication alone reduces the risk of having a heart attack or a stroke," Paraskos added.

But, Paraskos warns the medication is not for everyone. There are possible side effects some patients just aren't prepared for.

"It can cause, nausea and constipation and that's because of the way that it works by delivering the emptying of the stomach," she said.

"If you have a risk for pancreatitis, we don't give it or if you have a risk for thyroid cancer, it's something that's contraindicated" Paraskos added.

But what happens when you stop?

"Well, it depends. Why did you gain the weight? Where are you? You've changed your lifestyle and this medication was a bridge to a better lifestyle and keeping that going you may be okay and keep that way, but if there are other factors that play if you stop it, you may gain the weight back and that's unfortunate part it's a tool for the patience to help them achieve their weight loss, and to achieve better health, and to improve health over so it's not the only answer it's not a quick fix," Paraskos said.

Important for Watson, who says gaining the weight back is not an option.

"I'm going on 70 -- I'm not young anymore as much as I don't feel that way and you do have to consider as you're getting older the health issues and the implications of being overweight," Watson said.

The price of these medications are expensive they cost more than a thousand dollars for a month's supply. Some insurance companies may cover it however you will still have to pay out of pocket we checked with one insurance and a patient who is approved, and that patient pays $120 a month with the coverage.

Keep in mind not all insurance companies will approve these medications.