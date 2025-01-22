Wet, cloudy and cool across South Florida

MIAMI - South Florida is in for a wet, cloudy and cool Wednesday.

Early in the morning, patchy dense fog reduced visibility in parts of South Florida. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for inland areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

It was a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 60s due to the clouds and rain around. Keep your rain gear handy as scattered showers will be around throughout the day.

Thursday morning will be chilly again with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, but highs will be slightly milder and closer to 70 degrees. The chance of rain will be lower on Thursday but some spotty showers will be possible.

Cold front to drop temperatures late week. NEXT Weather

A strong cold front moves in late Thursday and it will be much cooler by Friday morning as lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s on Friday afternoon.

It will be even colder by Saturday morning as lows tumble to the upper 40s and highs will remain below normal in the low 70s.

We will warm up by Sunday with more seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s.