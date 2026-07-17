Fire crews extinguish large fire at Broward County home, causing plumes of smoke in the area

Emergency crews were responding to a large fire at a home in Weston.

The flames occurred at the 900 block of Crestview Circle.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue, the fire potentially originated from a vehicle inside the garage of the home and crews were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house.

Chopper 4 was on the scene where smoke is seen emerging from the garage of the home as fire crews actively worked to extinguish the blaze.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of a Weston house fire as fire crews actively extinguish the flames. CBS News Miami

No injuries were reported, according to BSO Fire.

No additional information on how this fire started was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more information.