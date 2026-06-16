South Florida cheerleading squad inspiring others through teamwork, friendship, inclusion

The Includers are reaching new heights.

The unified squad is made up of students with and without disabilities with one goal – to inspire others through teamwork, friendship, and inclusion.

The cheer team, based at Westland Hialeah Senior High School, said this program has given them more than just a place to perform – it's given them a place to belong.

Sixteen-year-old Diana Vazquez has been a member for two years.

"I felt welcome here," Vazquez said. "I felt grateful to be on this team."

The Includers cheerleading squad.

Teacher and coach Kaitlyn Casanas launched The Includers eight years ago alongside her sisters. What started as the first unified cheer team in the district has now grown into the largest unified team in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

"We partake in Special Olympics, we have competitions throughout our season, and we get to showcase in our community," Casanas said. "This year we joined the Friendship Circle where we were able to cheer on for their walk-a-thon, and we had a chance to show the community what it means to be unified."

It's the first season for 11th grader Jon Deltoro, with the team being made up of 21 members.

"I have made so many friends to the point that I don't know how many anymore," Deltoro said. "Sometimes it could be difficult, but that does not stop me. I am not a quitter. I still keep doing it no matter what."

Recently, the team returned from its first state competition, bringing home a third-place finish. Vazquez shared what it took to earn that award-winning performance.

"We had to do the stunts, the dance, the pyramid, the waterfall, we can do that," Vazquez said.

"It empowers them where they feel like, I belong somewhere, I'm a part of something bigger than myself," said Casanas.

Finding confidence, building friendships, and creating a sense of belonging while lifting each other up every step of the way.

This inclusive cheerleading team is now recognized as the largest unified cheer squad in the region, bringing together students of all abilities through competition, teamwork, and school spirit while breaking barriers along the way.