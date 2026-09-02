Broward city's commissioners sue mayor and city officials, claiming they're blocked from doing their jobs

Tensions boiled over during a West Park City Commission meeting Wednesday night, with commissioners arguing on the dais before three walked out, leaving the meeting without a quorum.

At the center of the dispute is a new lawsuit filed by West Park commissioners Katrina Touchstone and Cristina Eveillard.

The lawsuit accuses the mayor, city attorney, and city manager of preventing commissioners from carrying out their duties, including placing items on the agenda, making motions, and voting on city business.

"Our charter is not being followed. We've been circumvented from making legislative action," Commissioner Katrina Touchstone said.

The lawsuit comes after Touchstone had dismissed an earlier lawsuit against the city. Her attorney, Michael Pizzi, said the original case was dismissed so Touchstone and other commissioners could be included in the new lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday.

Pizzi said the commissioners are asking a judge to require city officials to allow them to participate fully in commission business.

"They're asking the judge to order the mayor, city attorney, city manager, and other officials to simply allow them to speak, make motions, put items on the agenda, and vote — which any city commissioner in the country is allowed to do," Pizzi said.

The lawsuit became the subject of a heated exchange during Wednesday night's meeting.

Commissioners and Mayor Felicia Brunson disagreed over a presentation about the initial lawsuit. The argument escalated before three commissioners walked out, leaving the commission without a quorum and forcing the meeting to end.

Brunson said the ongoing conflict is preventing the city from moving forward.

"We have development that wants to come. We have buildings that want to be built and need to be built. We have programs for our kids that need to be," Brunson said. "We're on that cusp of greatness but we can't go anywhere because we're stalled."

Families also expressed frustration over the division among city leaders, but they disagreed over who is responsible.

Pastor Derek Brazil said he believes too much power is concentrated with one person.

West Park resident James Sparks blamed some of the commissioners, saying he believes they are working against the city.

Other families and business owners said the political infighting is making it harder to move the city forward.

One West Park business owner said he is trying to open a food truck park and owns a warehouse in the area.

Brunson said she hopes the city's leaders can eventually put their differences aside.

"My desire is that we get it together because it's not about us," Brunson said. "You don't have to like me, I don't have to like you, but we've got to love West Park."

Pizzi said the commissioners hope the lawsuit will ultimately force changes in how the city conducts its business.

CBS News Miami reached out to the West Park city manager and city attorney, who are named in the lawsuit, for comment. Neither had responded by the time of publication.