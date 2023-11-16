Wednesday's downpours leave flooded streets, nervous residents in Broward

MIAMI - Flood water is pumped out of Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood after it got very close to homes.

"We lost power yesterday at 10 a.m. So, from the time we started dealing with the power outage and watching the rain. It started creeping up slowly and slowly. I was getting awful nervous," said Edgewood Resident Mark Rigdon.

He had plenty to be nervous about his home flooded in April, he had four feet of water inside. He was watching closely as flood waters crept closer to his home.

"Luckily the water never made it all the way up to the top. It's only like a quarter inch from the bottom of the door, but every time you got a wave it pushed it right through.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the Fire Rescue received 15 water-related calls, one for water in a home. "Over the past 3 days, the city has experienced up to a foot of rain in some areas. And also the highest tide of the year this morning," the mayor said.

He said crews have been working in several neighborhoods all day to remove flood water.

"Those areas include Melrose Manors, River Oaks, Edgewood, Durrs, Doresy River Bend and Shady Banks.

In Hollywood, they saw flooding too. North 14th Ave at Sheridan Street floods during heavy rain, despite pump stations designed to move it out. Barbara Knapper got caught in it.

"I was trying to get my girlfriend to the airport on time and we made a bad decision, went down the wrong road and the car got flooded and stalled out," she said.

She wishes she would have followed the example of others and turn around.

"So what's your plan now?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "My plan now is I'm going to have to buy a new car. I'm really really upset and my girlfriend missed her flight," she said.

And on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, flooding of a different kind. Higher than usual king tides washed over the broadwalk leaving it flooded and covered in sand.