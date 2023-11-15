Fort Lauderdale has extra crews, equipment in place in case of flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Overnight rain and more to come on Wednesday has some Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods wary of flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for South Florida through Thursday morning.

The city has taken steps since its last flood event in April, when it got 20 inches of rain over the course of a few hours, to try and handle the flooding problem. Drainage pumps have been set up in several neighborhoods along with infrastructure to help deal with flooding, not only from the rain but also the seasonal King Tides. It's part of a $500 million mitigation project.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said Tuesday night during rush hour there was some standing water on the northern end of the city. However, overnight the rain subsided the storm drains were able to dry things out.

"We are expecting more rain and heavier rain this afternoon (Wednesday). We would like to urge residents to clean out the storm drains in front of their homes. Make sure debris is staying out it and that you have good water movement through them,' he said.

Gollan said also to take a little extra time.

"We know in rainy weather it will take longer to get places. If you take extra time getting there now, you're not going to be as fast or as rushed on the roadways, and that will prevent some of the accidents we often see," he said.

Gollan said that inevitably there is going to be standing water with the amount of rain forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.

"If you cannot see the roadway, do not assume the roadway is still there. Turn around, don't go in that direction, and seek out an alternative route. We also see a lot of accidents on I-95 during conditions like this with cars losing control and going into the wall. If they slow down a little bit and take

some extra time, it can keep accidents like that from happening," he said.

Gollan said they've made preparations and have extra crews standing by in case they are needed.

"Both ourselves and the Fort Lauderdale police department have high water vehicles and we staffing on those vehicles for the next 24 hours or as long as needed. Those vehicles will be out in the neighborhoods as we check to see the amount of water in those neighborhoods. The purpose of the vehicles is to respond should the water get to a level that is more challenging for our normal vehicles to get to," said Gollan.

Gollan said the key takeaway is for residents to play it safe and leave a little extra to get where they are going.