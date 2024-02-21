Wednesday starts chilly, but temperatures expecting to climb into the weekend
MIAMI — Another chilly start with low to mid-50s and upper 40s this Wednesday morning.
A sunny, pleasant, dry afternoon ahead with highs in the low 70s.
Thursday morning will still be chilly with lows falling to the mid-50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
By Friday we'll be closer to normal with lows around 60 degrees and highs near 80 degrees. The breeze will build.
A few showers are possible Saturday morning and highs will be mild in the upper 70s.
A weak cold front moves through and we'll be cooling down again by Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Highs remain comfortable in the upper 70s.
