Wednesday starts chilly, but temperatures expecting to climb into the weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida 5 a.m. Weather Forecast 2/21/2024
South Florida 5 a.m. Weather Forecast 2/21/2024 02:18
MIAMI — Another chilly start with low to mid-50s and upper 40s this Wednesday morning.

A sunny, pleasant, dry afternoon ahead with highs in the low 70s. 

Thursday morning will still be chilly with lows falling to the mid-50s. Highs in the upper 70s. 

By Friday we'll be closer to normal with lows around 60 degrees and highs near 80 degrees. The breeze will build.

A few showers are possible Saturday morning and highs will be mild in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front moves through and we'll be cooling down again by Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Highs remain comfortable in the upper 70s.  

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:19 AM EST

