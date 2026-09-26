Bride-to-be says wedding shoes, earrings among packages stolen from Miami apartment building

A South Florida woman preparing for her wedding says several packages containing items for her big day have disappeared from her apartment building, and surveillance video may have captured the person responsible.

The alleged thefts happened at a residential building near Bird Road and Southwest 37th Avenue in Miami, where residents say a woman has repeatedly entered the property and stolen packages left in a designated delivery area.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, Edianys Santoyo said she began noticing missing deliveries months ago while ordering items for her upcoming wedding.

"I started ordering stuff for my wedding four or five months ago, and slowly things started getting lost," Santoyo said.

With her wedding now less than a month away, she says the missing items have become increasingly frustrating.

Santoyo initially contacted Amazon about the packages, but the company provided confirmation that the orders had been delivered.

"They were sending me proof that they were getting delivered," she said.

That prompted her to contact the building's management, which reviewed surveillance footage from the dates the packages disappeared.

"When they checked the cameras during that time, that's when they saw her," Santoyo said.

Surveillance video captures suspected package thief Surveillance footage obtained by CBS News Miami shows a woman arriving at the building in a white pickup truck before walking directly toward the area where delivery drivers leave packages.

No one appears to stop her as she approaches the packages.

Santoyo identified one of the packages in the video as containing her wedding shoes.

"That one right there were my wedding shoes, and then the one on the bottom were other packages from other people," she said.

Santoyo also shared surveillance footage from approximately three months earlier showing a dark-haired woman allegedly taking packages from the same building.

She said she reported both incidents to police and was told investigators believe the same woman and pickup truck were involved.

According to Santoyo, officers also told her the woman is suspected of similar thefts at other locations.

However, identifying the vehicle has reportedly been difficult.

"The police say that she's parking her car strategically so they're not being able to get her license plate," Santoyo told CBS News Miami.

CBS News Miami spoke with building manager Anise Guy, who acknowledged the recurring problem.

"The first time she stole a lot. It just so happened that there were not much packages for her to steal," Guy said, referring to the more recent incident.

Santoyo said management told her the thefts had been reported.

But some residents believe additional security measures are needed to prevent unauthorized visitors from accessing the package delivery area.

Noe Masis, who lives in the building, said he believes he may also have been a victim of the same woman.

"She beat me to it. I came, and I didn't see the package," Masis said.

He questioned how easily someone could enter the property and take residents' belongings.

"I feel like it should be more secured, because anybody can come here and get whatever," he said.

For Santoyo, the losses are especially personal because the stolen packages contained items she had carefully selected for one of the most important days of her life.

"It was my wedding earrings, and now my wedding shoes," she said.

Santoyo has filed a police report and hopes the surveillance footage will help investigators identify the woman before more residents become victims.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance video or believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).