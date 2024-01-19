Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm with spotty showers Friday. Colder and drier this weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida 5 a.m. Weather Forecast 1/19/2024
South Florida 5 a.m. Weather Forecast 1/19/2024 02:34

MIAMI — We woke up to some patchy dense fog this Friday morning across parts of South Florida.

A mild start with low to mid-70s. Warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.  

5-day-lows-graph.png
CBS News Miami

Scattered showers will develop later today ahead of a strong cold front. The front will move in Friday night and lows will dip down to the low to mid-60s overnight.

The cooldown begins on Saturday. It will be breezy and pleasant with highs only in the low 70s in the afternoon. The coldest air arrives Sunday when lows drop to the low 50s. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 40s.

It will be windy Sunday morning. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like the mid to upper 40s across South Florida on Sunday morning. Highs will remain in the low 70s with plenty of Winter sunshine.

next-wx-7-day.png
CBS News Miami

We stay dry through the weekend and early next week. Monday morning will be cool with low to mid-60s. Highs stay comfortable in the low 70s.  But the warming trend begins Tuesday as highs rise to the upper 70s. Highs back in the low 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 9:31 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.