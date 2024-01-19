Warm with spotty showers Friday. Colder and drier this weekend

MIAMI — We woke up to some patchy dense fog this Friday morning across parts of South Florida.

A mild start with low to mid-70s. Warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers will develop later today ahead of a strong cold front. The front will move in Friday night and lows will dip down to the low to mid-60s overnight.

The cooldown begins on Saturday. It will be breezy and pleasant with highs only in the low 70s in the afternoon. The coldest air arrives Sunday when lows drop to the low 50s. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 40s.

It will be windy Sunday morning. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like the mid to upper 40s across South Florida on Sunday morning. Highs will remain in the low 70s with plenty of Winter sunshine.

We stay dry through the weekend and early next week. Monday morning will be cool with low to mid-60s. Highs stay comfortable in the low 70s. But the warming trend begins Tuesday as highs rise to the upper 70s. Highs back in the low 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday.