South Florida kicks off week warm and breezy, a few passing showers possible

MIAMI - A warm and breezy start to the week with a few passing showers.

The rain chance is relatively low on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore flow. There is a small craft advisory for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

Mid to late week the rain chance rises due to moisture associated with an area of low pressure forecast to develop near the Bahamas. Late week into the weekend scattered showers and storms are likely.