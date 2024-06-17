Watch CBS News
South Florida kicks off week warm and breezy, a few passing showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 6/17/2024 5AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 6/17/2024 5AM 02:08

MIAMI - A warm and breezy start to the week with a few passing showers.

The rain chance is relatively low on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore flow. There is a small craft advisory for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

Mid to late week the rain chance rises due to moisture associated with an area of low pressure forecast to develop near the Bahamas. Late week into the weekend scattered showers and storms are likely.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 7:57 AM EDT

