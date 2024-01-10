Walmart says it will use AI to restock customers' fridges

The new technology at CES 2024 Artificial intelligence and new technology featured at CES 2024 in Las Vegas 04:57

Walmart is going all in on using generative artificial intelligence to help customers save time by automatically restocking their refrigerators and more, CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday at the tech conference CES.

The company on Tuesday announced three new AI-powered technologies that reflect retailers' increasing integration of AI tools into the shopping experience, and which could make shopping both in-store and online feel more like a futuristic experience.

The announcements come as other major U.S. restaurants and retailers are investing in AI to improve customer and worker experiences, as well as to boost their bottom lines. For example McDonald's has partnered with Google to integrate AI technologies into its restaurants, and this year plans to roll out new AI-powered software for all customers and restaurants.

Replenish my fridge, please

One of its new AI-powered features will study Walmart+ members' shopping habits and purchase patterns to replenish their refrigerators with essentials before they run out of, say, milk.

Called "InHome Replenishment," the service will create a personalized algorithm that will restock customers' essentials exactly when they need them, whether it be every week or an odd number of days. It adjusts over time too, unlike a subscription that delivers goods on an unchanging, monthly schedule, for example.

Grocery orders are automatically placed and delivered to customers' homes, though customers can make adjustments to the orders at any time.

Saving customers time

Sam's Club, Walmart's membership warehouse club, already uses AI to let customers pay for physical goods through an app rather than having to stop and check out before exiting stores.

It's further deploying AI to eliminate the step that requires customers to show their digital receipts at the door, in order to save shoppers a few extra seconds.

The new exit technology, which lets customers walk through a digital archway with goods in hand, is currently live in Dallas, and will be rolled out nationwide by the end of the year, Walmart said Tuesday.

Stores like Amazon Go already employ technology that allows shoppers to walk out of a bodega with small items like food snacks without stopping to check out.

Walmart is using AI to let customers walk out of stores with mattresses, television sets and full wardrobes having already paid for them.

"Try on with friends"

Another new digital shopping feature the company claims will save shoppers time lets users of the Walmart app create digital outfits they can share with friends to solicit feedback before making purchase decisions.

Shoppers' friends can interact with the outfits, selecting the ones they like the most.

McMillon said it will deploy AI technology to make the company's more than 2 million associates' lives easier, with the tech eliminating rote tasks that don't require human judgement.

He acknowledged that AI will eliminate many tasks and even jobs but said that on the whole, Walmart staff say that the new roles it is creating "are more enjoyable and satisfying and also often result in higher pay."

