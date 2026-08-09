Democratic candidate Alex Vindman calls on Sen. Moody to answer questions regarding Hope Florida

In an interview on Sunday's Facing South Florida, Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman called on Republican Senator Ashley Moody to demand the release of the grand jury report into the Hope Florida scandal and to answer questions about what role she played when she played in it when she was the Florida Attorney General.

"Ultimately, the people of Florida deserve to know what's going on," he said. "She needs to come clean about her role in taking $10 million away from children and Medicaid."

Last month, CBS News Miami highlighted how Moody approved the diversion of $10 million of taxpayer money from a Medicaid settlement to the Hope Florida Foundation. And she did so without placing any of the safeguards and guarantees that her office would typically require to make sure the money was properly spent.

This money was supposed to be used to expand healthcare for poor children in Florida – but instead it ended up in the bank accounts of a pair of political action committees, one of which was controlled by Governor Ron DeSantis and his then chief of staff James Uthmeier.

"She needs to go out on the record and say that she would fight to have this [grand jury report] released," Vindman said. "This is somebody that signed off on $10 million coming out of children's health care to go to a political campaign. That couldn't be a more dastardly, more corrupt act. The people of Florida deserve to know the details, deserve to know why she signed off on this before we get to election day. And to me it's clear that this is being concealed. They've not answered any of my calls for transparency. I know they also haven't answered any of your questions along the way."

Moody has refused to answer questions about her actions, but in a statement released by a campaign after the CBS Miami report, Moody attempted to distance herself from the affair, suggesting the blame rests with the Governor and his Administration.

"This was an Agency for Health Care Administration agreement that AHCA chose to negotiate and settle through AHCA lawyers and outside counsel almost two years ago."